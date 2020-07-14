Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.05.

ADI opened at $117.25 on Monday. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $169,501.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,779.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. Insiders have sold a total of 15,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,270 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $3,265,410,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,492,540,000 after buying an additional 3,571,383 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,718,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,238,000 after buying an additional 609,182 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,633,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,956,000 after buying an additional 176,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,407,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,921,000 after buying an additional 123,599 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

