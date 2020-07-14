Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Analog Devices earned a news sentiment score of 1.87 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the semiconductor company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.05.

Analog Devices stock opened at $117.25 on Tuesday. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.87.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. Also, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $244,829.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,468.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,853 shares of company stock worth $1,831,270 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

