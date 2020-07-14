Anaconda Mining Inc (TSE:ANX) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Anaconda Mining Inc (TSE:ANX) – Analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Anaconda Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, July 9th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Anaconda Mining’s FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

ANX opened at C$0.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.39. Anaconda Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.61 million and a PE ratio of 100.00.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$10.54 million during the quarter.

Anaconda Mining Company Profile

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; Goldboro project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 600 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia; and Viking project that covers an area of 6,225 hectares of prospective land located in Newfoundland.

