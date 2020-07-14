Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Lifted by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 2.1% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Amgen by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN traded down $5.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.01. 33,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,838. The company has a market cap of $146.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.12 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.85.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

