Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Trading 12% Higher

Amex Exploration Inc (CVE:AMX)’s share price traded up 12% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.93 and last traded at C$2.89, 157,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 127,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.58.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$2.15 price objective on Amex Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.83 million and a PE ratio of -148.42.

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, primarily explores for gold properties in Canada. It also focuses on base metal exploration. The company's principal projects include the Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; the Eastmain River gold properties, which consists of 135 claims covering an area of 7,102 hectares located in Baie James, Quebec; and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project comprising 263 claims covering 14,743 hectares area situated in Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Quebec.

