American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Downgraded to “Sector Weight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp lowered shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.14.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $255.93 on Monday. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $269.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.38. The company has a market capitalization of $117.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. American Tower’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total value of $110,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,296 shares of company stock worth $2,506,244. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.