AMBEV S A/S Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ABEV)

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 4,736 call options on the company. This is an increase of 320% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,127 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.47.

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter valued at $379,797,000. Westwood Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter valued at $109,984,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 477.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,818,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,973,000 after acquiring an additional 22,173,211 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 11.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 95,462,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 20.4% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 47,067,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABEV traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.56. 1,380,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,474,060. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AMBEV S A/S has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.03.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.