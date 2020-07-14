Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $3,450.00 at Mizuho

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $3,100.00 to $3,450.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,770.89.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $3,104.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,681.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,209.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1,596.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.