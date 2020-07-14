Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,206 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.4% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $127,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 957,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,769,885,000 after acquiring an additional 65,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,770.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $127.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,976.04. 2,428,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,505,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1,548.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,681.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,209.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

