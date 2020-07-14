AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR’s (AMADY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AMADY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group raised shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Get AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR alerts:

AMADY stock opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average is $61.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.16.

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.