Alun Hughes Griffiths Purchases 10,000 Shares of Severfield PLC (LON:SFR) Stock

Severfield PLC (LON:SFR) insider Alun Hughes Griffiths acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £6,200 ($7,629.83).

Severfield stock opened at GBX 59 ($0.73) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 66.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 73.98. Severfield PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 57.20 ($0.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 96 ($1.18). The company has a market cap of $181.50 million and a PE ratio of 8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Get Severfield alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.23) target price (up previously from GBX 70 ($0.86)) on shares of Severfield in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Severfield from GBX 108 ($1.33) to GBX 85 ($1.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Severfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.