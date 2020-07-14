Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,960. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 1.01. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $9.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

