Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

PINE has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

NASDAQ PINE opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $19.83.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 775.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 85,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

