Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GOOGL. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $1,550.00 target price (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,555.61.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,512.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,576.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,032.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,442.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,362.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 41.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 74,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,431,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 164,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $220,652,000 after buying an additional 40,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

