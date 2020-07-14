Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $1,650.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $1,560.00 to $1,650.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1,344.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,555.61.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,512.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,442.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,362.06. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,576.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,050.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 41.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

