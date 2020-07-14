Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after buying an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,618,631,000 after buying an additional 165,173 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Alphabet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after buying an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,990,000 after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,512.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,442.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,362.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,576.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,032.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,555.61.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

