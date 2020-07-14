Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.4% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,610.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,555.61.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,512.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,032.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,576.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,442.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,362.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.