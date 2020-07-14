Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 54.5% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $1,512.23 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,576.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $1,032.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,442.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,362.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,610.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,555.61.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.