Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Takes $256,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $526,722,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 408.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,530,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,186,000 after buying an additional 5,246,997 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,838.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,914,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,778,000 after buying an additional 2,864,953 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,526,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,299,000. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.47.

In related news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.17.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.