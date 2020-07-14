Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Takes $219,000 Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,014 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $214.43 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael S. Zuckert sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.26, for a total value of $255,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,931.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $461,478.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,384,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,705. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.