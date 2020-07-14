Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 720 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 110.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 473,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $78,900,000 after acquiring an additional 248,400 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Stryker by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 360,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after buying an additional 130,127 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $38,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,251. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $177.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.84. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.23.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

