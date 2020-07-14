Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 4,189 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,571,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,896 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,054 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,275,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,807,678,000 after purchasing an additional 118,756 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,285,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,192,000 after purchasing an additional 92,140 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $202.41 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $206.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

