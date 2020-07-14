Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 173 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $143.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $99.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Langenberg & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

