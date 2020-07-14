Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 190.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $134.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

