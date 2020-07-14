Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $742,000 Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Southern by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,756,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,126,922,000 after acquiring an additional 541,205 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,073,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,465,774,000 after purchasing an additional 441,612 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,943,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,458,719,000 after purchasing an additional 940,199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $966,567,000 after purchasing an additional 310,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,436,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,479,000 after purchasing an additional 177,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.85 and a 200-day moving average of $59.28. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $108,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,262.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $3,227,590 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.97.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

