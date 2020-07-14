Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $585,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $2,700,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 9.9% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $22,503,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in American Tower by 10.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $21,677,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $255.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $269.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.38.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.92%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,296 shares of company stock worth $2,506,244. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.14.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

