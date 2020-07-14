Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Trade Desk by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.07.

In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.22, for a total transaction of $933,719.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,051.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 333,244 shares of company stock valued at $102,754,093. 13.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk stock opened at $430.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.54, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $384.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.74. Trade Desk Inc has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $475.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

