Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.87.

NYSE:XOM opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $180.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $77.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

