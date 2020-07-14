Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 149.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

