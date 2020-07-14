All Sports (SOC) Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last Week

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. All Sports has a market capitalization of $6.15 million and $748,413.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $13.77, $7.50 and $24.43.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045656 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $453.16 or 0.04923034 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002834 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00054704 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002382 BTC.

About All Sports

SOC is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

