Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Receives Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of MTYFF stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $27.33. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $50.13.

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor of the restaurant industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

