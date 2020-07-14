Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AQN. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.96.

AQN stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $464.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 98.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.2% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.0% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 51,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.5% during the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 37,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

