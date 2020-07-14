Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

ALB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Albemarle from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Albemarle from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Albemarle by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 85,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Albemarle by 317.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 66,950 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Albemarle by 8.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Albemarle by 23.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 411,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,202,000 after acquiring an additional 77,400 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALB stock traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $82.49. 13,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $99.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.83 and a 200 day moving average of $72.85.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $738.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

