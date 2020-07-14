AirBoss of America Corp (TSE:BOS) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

AirBoss of America Corp (TSE:BOS) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 9th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOS. TD Securities boosted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$18.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$11.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of TSE BOS opened at C$21.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.45 million and a P/E ratio of 73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.63, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.36. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$4.59 and a one year high of C$22.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.99.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$126.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$129.10 million.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Mary Matthews purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,981,042.02.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

