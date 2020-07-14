Air France KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €6.70 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) has been assigned a €6.70 ($7.53) target price by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.41% from the company’s previous close.

AF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €4.75 ($5.34) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.58 ($2.90) target price on Air France KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €3.60 ($4.04) target price on Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group set a €3.35 ($3.76) target price on Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.36) target price on Air France KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.84 ($6.56).

Shares of AF opened at €4.10 ($4.61) on Tuesday. Air France KLM has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($7.73) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($16.46). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.19.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

