AidCoin (AID) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $570.00

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One AidCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Bittrex, Upbit and Ethfinex. In the last week, AidCoin has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. AidCoin has a total market cap of $330,786.65 and approximately $570.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.50 or 0.01960516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00197231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00080890 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000978 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00115510 BTC.

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 45,798,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,798,666 tokens. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Ethfinex, Bittrex and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

