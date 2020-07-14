Agree Realty Co. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Agree Realty in a report released on Thursday, July 9th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s FY2020 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.29 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 41.29%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $62.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Jerome R. Rossi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $134,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 26.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,654 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Agree Realty by 15.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,460,000 after purchasing an additional 37,148 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Agree Realty by 51.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $3,783,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.