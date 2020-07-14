Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) to report $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Agilent Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 13,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $1,070,828.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,662,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $389,479.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,806 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,351.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,426 shares of company stock worth $5,300,943 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,973,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,782,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 211.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,805,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,942,000 after buying an additional 1,905,671 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 111,608.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,015,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,627,000 after buying an additional 1,014,524 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 181.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,479,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,987,000 after buying an additional 954,803 shares during the period.

Shares of A stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.05. 26,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,449. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $93.04. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

