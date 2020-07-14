Affiance Financial LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $2,313,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after acquiring an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,104.00 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,681.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,209.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,548.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,770.89.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

