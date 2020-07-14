Aegis Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Aegis in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Aegis’ target price indicates a potential upside of 395.05% from the stock’s current price.

DARE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dare Bioscience in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Dare Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Sunday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Dare Bioscience from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Dare Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get Dare Bioscience alerts:

NASDAQ:DARE opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.82. Dare Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dare Bioscience will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dare Bioscience stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of Dare Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dare Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Dare Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dare Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.