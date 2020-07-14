Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Advantage Oil & Gas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, May 8th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $2.00 price target (up from $1.50) on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Advantage Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.30.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $230.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 116.35%. The business had revenue of $49.04 million during the quarter.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.