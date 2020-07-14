Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $65.00 at Cowen

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Cowen from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.64.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $53.59 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.58.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $8,314,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,635,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,000 shares of company stock worth $25,495,320 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,182,597,000 after buying an additional 19,615,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $407,296,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $790,311,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $324,394,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $207,759,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

