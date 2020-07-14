ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) PT Set at €30.00 by UBS Group

ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) has been assigned a €30.00 ($33.71) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADJ. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($25.84) price target on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €34.03 ($38.23).

ETR ADJ opened at €23.62 ($26.54) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €25.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.85. ADO Properties has a 52 week low of €13.00 ($14.61) and a 52 week high of €41.80 ($46.97).

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

