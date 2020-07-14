ADAMANT Messenger Hits 1-Day Volume of $216.00 (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a market cap of $786,636.11 and approximately $216.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, IDCM and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00027613 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ADAMANT Messenger

ADM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 104,742,942 coins and its circulating supply is 84,600,932 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BiteBTC and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

