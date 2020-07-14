Acute Angle Cloud Trading Down 51.6% Over Last Week (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $7.35 million and $1.59 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 51.6% against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, HADAX, CoinTiger and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,196.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.80 or 0.02596639 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $229.27 or 0.02493018 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00472145 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00731758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012253 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00067752 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.31 or 0.00655831 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00014812 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HADAX, CoinTiger, OKEx and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

