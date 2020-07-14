Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th.

Accenture has a dividend payout ratio of 41.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Accenture to earn $8.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

NYSE ACN opened at $215.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $140.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.77. Accenture has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $221.87.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Accenture will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.26, for a total value of $525,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,913,264.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $238,668.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,847 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,033 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

