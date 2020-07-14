ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet downgraded ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Maxim Group downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of ABM opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 1.29. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.75.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. ABM Industries had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.10%.

In other news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $28,231.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 3,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $105,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ABM Industries by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in ABM Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $777,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ABM Industries by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

