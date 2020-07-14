ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABCZY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut ABCAM PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

ABCZY opened at $16.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56. ABCAM PLC/ADR has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

