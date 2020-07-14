Abbott Laboratories (ABT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $93.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.35. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $6,067,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,445,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,200 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

