ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 20 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 20 price target from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a CHF 24 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 16.50 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 16 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 21 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 21 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 19.30.

ABB has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

